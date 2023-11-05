Goose

Very busy at the moment. Spending the next few months in the recording studio, recording the music for the new Pirates of St. Piran CD. It's a sort of "Greatest Hits" (or more correctly, greatest near misses) album.



However we are not just pulling old tracks off our previous 7 albums, we are re-recording and re-working the songs that are the most popular with our fans, and breathing new life into them. Hope to have all the music done by Christmas and will start recording all of the vocals in the new year. Pirate albums are always a bit challenging with 26 singers to record individually, one at a time, and then mix them into some sort of coherent shape. Should be ready for release around April/May 2024.



Needles to say, this process will involve the quaffing of copious quantities of rum and various other intoxicating beverages. May Neptune have mercy on my liver. 😁