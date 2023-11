Big Cheques

Today us Pirates of St. Piran, presented two big cheques (£1,500 each) to Little Harbour Children's Hospice and the Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust. Earlier in the year we presented £1,500 to the Royal National Lifeboat Institute.



This brings our total charity donations up to £95,000 so far. We hope to hit the £100,000 target next year.



This money is all raised from out gigs, charity buckets and our CD sales and music downloads/streaming.