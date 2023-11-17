Daddy's little Princess

Kitty and I have had several cats over the years, usually two at a time and usually a boy and a girl. Invariably the girl cats seem to take to Kitty and become permanent fixtures on her lap. Whereas, the boy cats become my best friends and playmates. I'd always assumed this was just the way cats rolled.



However, with our two new furry friends Jack who is a very large, boisterous, stonking great panther of a cat, has become Kitty's lap cat. He is almost to big for her lap and hangs over the edges. Whereas, tiny delicate little Lia has become a real daddy's girl and total fuss monster. I'm not complaining, but it just seems a bit odd is all. :)



Do cats have gender stereotypes? 🐈🐈‍⬛😁

