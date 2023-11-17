Previous
Daddy's little Princess by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1051

Daddy's little Princess

Kitty and I have had several cats over the years, usually two at a time and usually a boy and a girl. Invariably the girl cats seem to take to Kitty and become permanent fixtures on her lap. Whereas, the boy cats become my best friends and playmates. I'd always assumed this was just the way cats rolled.

However, with our two new furry friends Jack who is a very large, boisterous, stonking great panther of a cat, has become Kitty's lap cat. He is almost to big for her lap and hangs over the edges. Whereas, tiny delicate little Lia has become a real daddy's girl and total fuss monster. I'm not complaining, but it just seems a bit odd is all. :)

Do cats have gender stereotypes? 🐈🐈‍⬛😁
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
haha....yes indeed......he is a bit 'hung-over'........and yes...she is a delicate little fairy-cat......we'll have to wait and see if this is the 'norm'.....:)
November 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise