Photo 1050
Go away winter.......
We haven't done with autumn yet. 😁
You may also want to view my contribution to this week's
@fiveplustwo
heme.
https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2023-11-17
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
Swillin' Billy Fl...
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
1
365 - 2021 onwards
Canon EOS 850D
16th November 2023 2:04pm
Tags
winter
,
leaves
,
leaf
,
autumn
,
pegs
