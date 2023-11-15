Previous
Tools of the trade by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1049

Tools of the trade

Do be careful,
Cos I'm an Axe victim,
Hung up on these silver strings
Like sails, like seagulls cries
Like church bells in the night.

Tune - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K_DqNW0HVIY

15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Diana ace
Wow, what an amazing collection you have! It sure makes a stunning collage 👌🏼
November 15th, 2023  
