Funny looking bird by swillinbillyflynn
Funny looking bird

I have no idea what sort of bird this is, I've looked him up in my book of British birds, but he doesn't seem to be in there. 😕

To be quite honest, he is a regular visitor to our bird feeder. I actually think he is quite cute, just like a squirrel, but without the bushy tail.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Kitty Hawke ace
He's lovely.....outdoors........do hope him and Jack don't meet up......
November 21st, 2023  
Diana ace
Lol, competing with my mousebirds from SA. I love the way it is staring at you and daring you to chase it away ;-)
November 21st, 2023  
borof ace
Nice shot. Perhaps you can find him easier in the book of rodent.

November 21st, 2023  
