Previous
Photo 1055
Funny looking bird
I have no idea what sort of bird this is, I've looked him up in my book of British birds, but he doesn't seem to be in there. 😕
To be quite honest, he is a regular visitor to our bird feeder. I actually think he is quite cute, just like a squirrel, but without the bushy tail.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
3
2
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
3830
photos
138
followers
156
following
Photo Details
Views
7
7
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
21st November 2023 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
animal
,
feeder
,
rat
Kitty Hawke
ace
He's lovely.....outdoors........do hope him and Jack don't meet up......
November 21st, 2023
Diana
ace
Lol, competing with my mousebirds from SA. I love the way it is staring at you and daring you to chase it away ;-)
November 21st, 2023
borof
ace
Nice shot. Perhaps you can find him easier in the book of rodent.
November 21st, 2023
