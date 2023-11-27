Sign up
Previous
Photo 1061
Still slaving away in the studio.
One day I'll escape and get back to some proper photography.
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
3
1
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
3836
photos
138
followers
157
following
290% complete
View this month »
1054
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
27th November 2023 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
studio
,
microphone
Kitty Hawke
ace
Really.......you don't really mean that do you !!!
November 27th, 2023
Diana
ace
Very colourful but I am sure it is hard work ;-)
November 27th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Very intelligent see your set up.
November 27th, 2023
