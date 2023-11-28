Previous
Orchid by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1062

Orchid

I love orchids. I'm intrigued by all the weird alien tentacles that pop out of the pot and wave about in the air.

I had always got the impression that they were difficult to grow. However, this one has sat happily on the kitchen window for years.

We just give it a drop of water now and then, and when it stops flowering, we just drop a hand full of ice cubes into it's pot and off it goes again. It flowers 3 or 4 times a year and is rather beautiful.

It always brings back memories, as it was given to us by a good friend as an apology for getting very drunk, very entertaining and very embarrassing at a party one night. He turned up the next day looking very hungover, shame faced and bearing gifts. And the orchid is still here to remind him of that night 6 years on. 😁
