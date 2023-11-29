Previous
The Green Woman by swillinbillyflynn
The Green Woman

We are a very egalitarian household, So, along with our large collection of Greenman ornaments, we also have quite a lot of Greenwomen.

This reminds me of when we had our pagan/gothic/alternative giftshop in Mevagissey. We used to have probably the largest collection of Greenman/Greenwoman items anywhere in the world. In fact, we were quite famous for it. People used to come from far and wide to see/purchase them. Even from other countries all around the world.

We stocked about 500 different Greenman/woman wall plaques, garden ornaments, key rings, t-shirts, books, artworks, fridge magnets, handbags, greetings cards, and just about anything that you could conceivably stick a Greenperson on.

One day a chap came into the shop and was looking at the 100 or so green man wall plaques, displayed on the wall near the till. After a while he looked at me and asked "Are these the only Greenmen you have?" as if we had somehow failed him, with our lack of effort and dedication.

There is obviously just no pleasing some people is there?...... 😁
Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
Kitty Hawke ace
haha....remember it well :)
November 29th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wow! Impressive image.
November 29th, 2023  
Mary Siegle ace
Nicely done image here. Wish I'd have had a chance to see that shop. Ah, well! The greenman collection sounds marvelous!
November 29th, 2023  
