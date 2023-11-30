Previous
The Greenman by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1064

The Greenman

Following on from yesterday's Greenwoman shot, I thought it only fair, in the interests of egalitarianism, to post one of The Greenman. They do make a handsome couple.

If anybody is interested in my @fiveplustwo contribution for this week, it's over
here-----------> https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2023-12-01
