Previous
Photo 1065
My photogenic cat Lia
She looks at me as if to say, "OK humin, I'm ready for my closeup now." Dear of her. 🐈😁📸
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
2
1
Swillin' Billy Fl...
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
3840
photos
138
followers
157
following
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
30th November 2023 12:50pm
cat
lia
photogenic
kali
ace
best cat portrait i've seen in a while
December 1st, 2023
Babs
ace
She is a beauty. She must be so happy you found her
December 1st, 2023
