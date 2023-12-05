Sign up
Previous
Photo 1069
There may be problems ahead..............
The very first bauble on the tree and Lia has started already. This does not bode well..............
We may have to abandon the tree this year. or put an electrified fence around it. Or maybe we could use duck-tape to strap her to the top of the tree, as a sort of furry festive angel.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha....maybe we'll just stick to the one bauble then !
December 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
LOL! Yes, I've seen entire trees tumble over this way. Cute capture!
December 5th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Haha, yep trying times ahead. Baubles will be swatted.
December 5th, 2023
