There may be problems ahead.............. by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1069

There may be problems ahead..............

The very first bauble on the tree and Lia has started already. This does not bode well..............

We may have to abandon the tree this year. or put an electrified fence around it. Or maybe we could use duck-tape to strap her to the top of the tree, as a sort of furry festive angel.
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Kitty Hawke ace
haha....maybe we'll just stick to the one bauble then !
December 5th, 2023  
Mags ace
LOL! Yes, I've seen entire trees tumble over this way. Cute capture!
December 5th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Haha, yep trying times ahead. Baubles will be swatted.
December 5th, 2023  
