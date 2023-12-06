Sign up
Photo 1070
That angelic look
This is the look I get, when I tell her off for attacking the Christmas tree.
How am I supposed to not forgive her anything.
I will get around to posting something other than cat pics, when it stops bloody raining and blowing a gale every day. 😞
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
