That angelic look by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1070

That angelic look

This is the look I get, when I tell her off for attacking the Christmas tree.

How am I supposed to not forgive her anything.

I will get around to posting something other than cat pics, when it stops bloody raining and blowing a gale every day. 😞
