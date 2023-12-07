Previous
Bleak by swillinbillyflynn
Bleak

The view out of our front window. Is this rain and wind ever going to stop. I'll be coming down with SADS before long, if this weather doesn't cheer up a bit.
Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it.
Casablanca ace
The skulls are still grinning.....
December 7th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
Love your bay window setting
December 7th, 2023  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
@casablanca That's only because they have no choice. 😁
December 7th, 2023  
Diana ace
I see nothing bleak here at all, in fact I love what I see! The curtains are otherwordly and I love them. Can I please come and visit and have a tour of your beautiful home?
December 7th, 2023  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
@ludwigsdiana Of course you can. Bring wine. :)
December 7th, 2023  
