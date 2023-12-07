Sign up
Previous
Photo 1071
Bleak
The view out of our front window. Is this rain and wind ever going to stop. I'll be coming down with SADS before long, if this weather doesn't cheer up a bit.
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
5
1
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
7th December 2023 2:02pm
weather
,
bleak
,
sads
Casablanca
ace
The skulls are still grinning.....
December 7th, 2023
Nigel Rogers
ace
Love your bay window setting
December 7th, 2023
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
@casablanca
That's only because they have no choice. 😁
December 7th, 2023
Diana
ace
I see nothing bleak here at all, in fact I love what I see! The curtains are otherwordly and I love them. Can I please come and visit and have a tour of your beautiful home?
December 7th, 2023
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Of course you can. Bring wine. :)
December 7th, 2023
