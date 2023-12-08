Previous
Lilliputian Pirate in Pass The Parcel Debacle by fiveplustwo
I don't think the rest of the fiveplustwo crew realise that I'm actually a Cornish Pixie Pirate. 😆

The Lilliputian postal service had so much trouble with this one. Apparently It breaches several weight limits and various health and safety handling restrictions.

@fiveplustwo theme - Pass the parcel

Five plus Two

We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
