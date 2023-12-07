Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3448
Whoaaa!!! A present!!!!
I'd better let someone else look inside it
@monikozi
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
6
2
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3484
photos
113
followers
21
following
944% complete
3442
3443
3444
3445
3446
3447
3448
3449
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526B
Taken
7th December 2023 3:39pm
fiveplustwo-passtheparcel
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
If it's addressed to Graeme, I'm not delving too deep into it's contents. It's no doubt something sinister, squidgy, slimy and unpleasant. 💀
December 7th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
yes, not likely to be a pink fluffy unicorn, is it? :)
December 7th, 2023
moni kozi
@swillinbillyflynn
Oh... it was just a figure of speech... ;)
December 7th, 2023
moni kozi
@casablanca
We shall be very surprised, shan't we?
December 7th, 2023
JackieR
ace
@monikozi
love it!!!
December 7th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
It’s intriguing.it is certainly travelling well.
December 7th, 2023
