Previous
Next
Whoaaa!!! A present!!!! by fiveplustwo
Photo 3448

Whoaaa!!! A present!!!!

I'd better let someone else look inside it
@monikozi
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
944% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
If it's addressed to Graeme, I'm not delving too deep into it's contents. It's no doubt something sinister, squidgy, slimy and unpleasant. 💀
December 7th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
@swillinbillyflynn yes, not likely to be a pink fluffy unicorn, is it? :)
December 7th, 2023  
moni kozi
@swillinbillyflynn Oh... it was just a figure of speech... ;)
December 7th, 2023  
moni kozi
@casablanca We shall be very surprised, shan't we?
December 7th, 2023  
JackieR ace
@monikozi love it!!!
December 7th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
It’s intriguing.it is certainly travelling well.
December 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise