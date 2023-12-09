Sign up
Previous
Photo 3450
A gift is all about perspective
The parcel is a bit smaller than expected, guess the Dutch really are among the tallest in the world
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
4
1
3443
3444
3445
3446
3447
3448
3449
3450
6
4
1
365
SM-A520F
8th December 2023 3:08pm
Tags
sporenmaken-5plus2
,
fiveplustwo-passtheparcel
Wendy
Good things come in small parcels 😊
December 8th, 2023
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
If that's the parcel I sent you, you must be from the land of the giants. 😁
December 8th, 2023
Lesley
ace
The best things come in small packages 😊
December 8th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha......tiny things can be very good !
December 8th, 2023
