Photo 3451
oh god, not another one!
that’s the last time i open a parcel from you lot!
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
9th December 2023 11:08am
Tags
@graemestevens
,
fiveplustwo-passtheparcel
Taffy
ace
Always thought provoking!
December 9th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Lavish composition for the surprise gift!
December 9th, 2023
moni kozi
Brilliant!
December 9th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Ha ha the big or not so big reveal.
December 9th, 2023
