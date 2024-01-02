Previous
Experimenting............. by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1097

Experimenting.............

As I'm workin on material for the new Changelings album, I'm also working on cover artwork. I have several ideas I'm playing with.

Given that Shelley and I are an odd and quirky duo, we are trying to capture that concept for the front cover. I quite like this idea.

If anybody hasn't experienced the odd quirkiness of The Changelings, here is a track from our debut Album "Chimeras"....... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y0rd5Ic3wNo
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Kitty Hawke ace
I do like this one......
January 3rd, 2024  
