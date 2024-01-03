Pagan Bronzes

Previous
The wind, it just keeps howling, and the rain, it rains most every day. Consequently, we aren't getting out much and there is distinct lack of outdoor photography going on with us fair weather photographers. A quick trip to the shops and back, is the best we have managed in the last month or so.

So............. continuing with my series of photos of my cold cast bronze figures collection. I present to you a very Pagan trio. From left to right, we have Hearn the hunter, A witch and her familiar and Dianna, the Goddess of the hunt, wild animals and nature in general.

Fabulous trio and stalwarts of my seasonal displays.
