Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1119
The secret lives of Mannequins #60
And here we have the latest high street fashion..... Having your head surgically removed and keeping it in your handbag.
This may seem like a very drastic move, but there are many advantages to such a procedure.
You never have to worry about your hair or makeup in the mornings. Just get dressed, shove your head in your bag, and you are good to go.
No longer having to make polite conversation with random nutters on the bus.
Not having to witness the dystopian nightmare our world is turning in to.
So for the perfect hear no, see no, speak no evil lifestyle. I highly recommend head removal as the way ahead.
😁
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
3894
photos
142
followers
161
following
306% complete
View this month »
1112
1113
1114
1115
1116
1117
1118
1119
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
head
,
mannequin
,
removal
Kitty Hawke
ace
A tad drastic maybe......no shoes either !!!
January 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close