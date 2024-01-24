The secret lives of Mannequins #60

And here we have the latest high street fashion..... Having your head surgically removed and keeping it in your handbag.



This may seem like a very drastic move, but there are many advantages to such a procedure.



You never have to worry about your hair or makeup in the mornings. Just get dressed, shove your head in your bag, and you are good to go.



No longer having to make polite conversation with random nutters on the bus.



Not having to witness the dystopian nightmare our world is turning in to.



So for the perfect hear no, see no, speak no evil lifestyle. I highly recommend head removal as the way ahead.



😁

