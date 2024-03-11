Old banjo players don't die

They just slowly dissolve on street corners.



As someone who owns two banjos, and actually plays them on occasion. I feel highly qualified to give advice to anybody who is considering purchasing one and learning to play it.



So here are the 10 golden rules of banjo playing.



1. Do not play your banjo to your friends, without giving sufficient warning, so they can gather their belongings together and leave the room.



2. do not practice your banjo while your family are in the house. Unless you are considering a divorce, or wishing your kids would leave home.



3. do not play classic rock songs on the banjo, as no one is interested.



4. do not tell people that the banjo is the future of rock and roll, as it isn't and they won't believe you.



5. If anybody asks you to play them a tune. You are obliged to play them "Dueling Banjos" Because that is the only tune they want to hear on a banjo.



6. Do not play any more than 10 bars of "Dueling Banjos" as people quickly loose interest at that point and walk away.



7. Do not show anybody your prized instrument as the are not interested.



8. Do not try to impress members of the opposite/parallel/other/alternative sex with your virtuosity on the Banjo. Although they may be impressed with your manual dexterity, they usually start edging away and looking for convenient exits.



9. Do not send YouTube links of your favourite banjo players to your Facebook friends, as they will almost certainly block you, and will probably report you for online abuse.



10. Do not mention the banjo in your profile on online dating sites, and heaven forbid do not use a photo of you holding a banjo as your profile picture..... or you will die alone.