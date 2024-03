When she reached the part where the heartbreaks start.....

When I reach the end of certain books, I sometimes feel quite bereft, particularly if I have become attached to the characters. knowing that those characters are gone from my life, in some cases it is almost like a bereavement.



I am still so frustrated with Neil Gaiman who has never written a sequel to Neverwhere. He has not ruled it out, so perhaps one day................. 🥲