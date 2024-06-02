Manufacturing

Invest in CD printing facilities and a CD burning tower, they said, it'll be great they said, it'll save loads of money in the long run they said................



After two whole days of printing and cropping and assembling. With a day of CD burning scheduled for tomorrow. I'm not much impressed. And this is just the initial production run. It will probably be an ongoing job over the next couple of years.



However, I can manufacture CDs in house for about 70p each rather than the £2.50 it costs to get them done externally. Which means we make lots more money for our charities. 😆