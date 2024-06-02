Previous
Manufacturing by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1249

Manufacturing

Invest in CD printing facilities and a CD burning tower, they said, it'll be great they said, it'll save loads of money in the long run they said................

After two whole days of printing and cropping and assembling. With a day of CD burning scheduled for tomorrow. I'm not much impressed. And this is just the initial production run. It will probably be an ongoing job over the next couple of years.

However, I can manufacture CDs in house for about 70p each rather than the £2.50 it costs to get them done externally. Which means we make lots more money for our charities. 😆
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
342% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Huge job. It's always a balancing act between time you have to spend and cost. Hope it works out for you in the end
June 2nd, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
YAY......the boy did good ....
June 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise