Previous
Photo 1250
Manufacturing part 2
Burn baby burn.
This fabulous little device allows me to burn the music to the blank CDs 7 at a time. Which saves so much time. Just a hundred copies to burn for the initial pressing and everything is complete.
It's been a long road, but I'm edging ever closer to completion and all is looking good for the Album launch on June 9th.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
1
1
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
4026
photos
139
followers
161
following
342% complete
1243
1244
1245
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
3rd June 2024 10:50am
burner
,
album
,
cd
,
pirates
Kitty Hawke
ace
Very well done my lovely.......I know how much work and how many hours have gone into this XX
June 3rd, 2024
