Previous
Manufacturing part 2 by swillinbillyflynn
Photo 1250

Manufacturing part 2

Burn baby burn.

This fabulous little device allows me to burn the music to the blank CDs 7 at a time. Which saves so much time. Just a hundred copies to burn for the initial pressing and everything is complete.

It's been a long road, but I'm edging ever closer to completion and all is looking good for the Album launch on June 9th.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Swillin' Billy Fl...

ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
342% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
Very well done my lovely.......I know how much work and how many hours have gone into this XX
June 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise