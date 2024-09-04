Sign up
Previous
Photo 1343
The works
Part of the steam engine in the old engine house at the old tin mine at Heartlands near Poole in Cornwall.
Inspiration for some of my "Captain Flynn's Electric Circus" steampunk creations.
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
5
4
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
4119
photos
135
followers
158
following
367% complete
View this month »
1336
1337
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
1343
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
steam
,
tin
,
engine
,
mine
,
heartlands
Mary Siegle
ace
Very cool!
September 4th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Fabulous engineering
September 4th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
Neat
September 4th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Very cool
September 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Some fine engineering.
September 4th, 2024
