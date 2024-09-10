Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1349
Victorian Architecture
I do love a bit of Victorian architecture. So much more interesting than modern bland and boring stuff. The Victorians understood the concepts of grandeur, civic pride and durability.
Most things built today seem to be flimsy, temporary, dull, uninteresting and cheap in comparison.
This example was built in 1898 for Coodes Bank and still looks very grand and impressive, unlike other buildings in the town, built in the 1960s, which mostly need pulling down and replacing.
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Swillin' Billy Fl...
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
I have been on 365 for many years now and am Still really enjoying it. I must apologise for my lack of commenting on other...
4125
photos
135
followers
158
following
369% complete
View this month »
1342
1343
1344
1345
1346
1347
1348
1349
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021 onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
bank
,
brick
,
st.
,
austell
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close