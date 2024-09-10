Victorian Architecture

I do love a bit of Victorian architecture. So much more interesting than modern bland and boring stuff. The Victorians understood the concepts of grandeur, civic pride and durability.



Most things built today seem to be flimsy, temporary, dull, uninteresting and cheap in comparison.



This example was built in 1898 for Coodes Bank and still looks very grand and impressive, unlike other buildings in the town, built in the 1960s, which mostly need pulling down and replacing.