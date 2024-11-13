Previous
One of my new creations by swillinbillyflynn
One of my new creations

I'm afraid that over the last couple of months, Due to being afflicted with Covid...... my Quirky Steam punk lamp manufacturing has been put on hold.

Consequently I have pretty much sold out, so this week I am in full on manufacturing mode. Trying to get my stock levels back up ready for the festive rush. 😁

This is one of the new batch.
Susan Wakely ace
Very creative indeed.
November 13th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Very nice
November 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
A little treasure chest!
November 13th, 2024  
