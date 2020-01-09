Previous
Amaryllis 1 is Progressing! by taffy
Photo 2284

Amaryllis 1 is Progressing!

While Amaryllis 2's flowers have finished their cycle -- https://365project.org/taffy/the-also-ran-ph/2020-01-09 -- Amaryllis 1 has a clear bud emerging.
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Taffy

@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Great to see this one starting to sprout. More awesome bokeh!
January 10th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Amaryllis 1 looks quite healthy! Nice bokeh!
January 10th, 2020  
Carole G ace
Fab bokeh and great focus on your bulb
January 10th, 2020  
