Photo 2284
Amaryllis 1 is Progressing!
While Amaryllis 2's flowers have finished their cycle --
https://365project.org/taffy/the-also-ran-ph/2020-01-09
-- Amaryllis 1 has a clear bud emerging.
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
3
0
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3372
photos
463
followers
175
following
Tags
bud
,
amaryllis
Kathy A
ace
Great to see this one starting to sprout. More awesome bokeh!
January 10th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Amaryllis 1 looks quite healthy! Nice bokeh!
January 10th, 2020
Carole G
ace
Fab bokeh and great focus on your bulb
January 10th, 2020
