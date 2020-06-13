Sign up
Photo 2406
Stairs
These are the stairs that the more abstract looking image I just posted -
https://365project.org/taffy/365/2020-06-14
. I thought it might be interesting to see the full scene.
13th June 2020
13th Jun 20
1
0
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3512
photos
456
followers
173
following
659% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
main_album
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
11th June 2020 12:52pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
,
stairs
,
uic
Elizabeth
ace
Great symmetry-but I preferred the abstract version.
June 15th, 2020
