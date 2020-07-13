Sign up
Photo 2434
Shadow Squares
We were checking the progress on the rehab in our new neighbor's home for them prior to their moving up to Beaver Island. Early evening, the sun cast long shadows making the most striking pattern on their deck.
Don't forget to think about contributing to Technique-StopAction challenge. Here are the details:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43786/technical-challenge-106-stop-action
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
6
1
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
3540
photos
456
followers
171
following
Tags
b&w
,
shadows
,
architecture
,
geometry
Annie D
ace
Wonderful shadows
Love the way they cross cross the palings
July 16th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
It is like a huge bar of chocolate with all those squares! Yum :)
July 16th, 2020
Taffy
ace
@casablanca
Ah -- I love the way your mind works!
July 16th, 2020
Mariana Visser
stunning photo
July 16th, 2020
Kane Arlow
Love the patterns
July 16th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
cool
July 16th, 2020
