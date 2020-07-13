Previous
Shadow Squares by taffy
Photo 2434

Shadow Squares

We were checking the progress on the rehab in our new neighbor's home for them prior to their moving up to Beaver Island. Early evening, the sun cast long shadows making the most striking pattern on their deck.
Don't forget to think about contributing to Technique-StopAction challenge. Here are the details: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43786/technical-challenge-106-stop-action !
Taffy

Annie D ace
Wonderful shadows
Love the way they cross cross the palings
July 16th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
It is like a huge bar of chocolate with all those squares! Yum :)
July 16th, 2020  
Taffy ace
@casablanca Ah -- I love the way your mind works!
July 16th, 2020  
Mariana Visser
stunning photo
July 16th, 2020  
Kane Arlow
Love the patterns
July 16th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
cool
July 16th, 2020  
