Previous
Out for a Stroll by taffy
Photo 3138

Out for a Stroll

On a relatively cold and very windy day, these two cranes had found a beautiful, sunny meadow for their lunchtime stroll.
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
859% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Beautiful birds!
September 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise