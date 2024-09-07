Sign up
Photo 3138
Out for a Stroll
On a relatively cold and very windy day, these two cranes had found a beautiful, sunny meadow for their lunchtime stroll.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
Taffy
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4261
photos
338
followers
151
following
859% complete
View this month »
3131
3132
3133
3134
3135
3136
3137
3138
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
7th September 2024 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
birding
,
sandhillcranes
,
beaverisland
,
boyles_meadow
Islandgirl
Beautiful birds!
September 8th, 2024
