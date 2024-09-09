Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3139
Monarch Takes Off
It took hundreds of photos, but I finally captured the monarch in flight with its wings spread. My arm was sore from holding my camera with the 180-600 lens attached!
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4262
photos
338
followers
151
following
860% complete
View this month »
3132
3133
3134
3135
3136
3137
3138
3139
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
9th September 2024 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
monarch
,
butterfly-in-flight
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
September 9th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Exceptional clarity and colors
September 9th, 2024
George
ace
Superb lighting and clarity. Such patience!
September 9th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Oh well done, nice result. Ouch, that sounds a heavy lens combo!
September 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close