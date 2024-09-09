Previous
Monarch Takes Off by taffy
Photo 3139

Monarch Takes Off

It took hundreds of photos, but I finally captured the monarch in flight with its wings spread. My arm was sore from holding my camera with the 180-600 lens attached!
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

Taffy

ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
860% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
September 9th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Exceptional clarity and colors
September 9th, 2024  
George ace
Superb lighting and clarity. Such patience!
September 9th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Oh well done, nice result. Ouch, that sounds a heavy lens combo!
September 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise