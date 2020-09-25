Previous
Looking Back on a Good Summer by taffy
Looking Back on a Good Summer

The sunflowers have been a mainstay sight along Kings Hwy, the main (and only paved) road on Beaver Island. It's poignant to see them slowly fading.
Taffy

2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful even in their demise !
September 26th, 2020  
Loopy-Lou ace
Beautiful capture, there is always beauty in nature at all stages
September 26th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
They are so elegant, in every stage of their beautiful life.
September 26th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Still beautiful
September 26th, 2020  
