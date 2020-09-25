Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2504
Looking Back on a Good Summer
The sunflowers have been a mainstay sight along Kings Hwy, the main (and only paved) road on Beaver Island. It's poignant to see them slowly fading.
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
4
0
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
Tags
sunflowers
,
beaver_island
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful even in their demise !
September 26th, 2020
Loopy-Lou
ace
Beautiful capture, there is always beauty in nature at all stages
September 26th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
They are so elegant, in every stage of their beautiful life.
September 26th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Still beautiful
September 26th, 2020
