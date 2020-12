DSC_7998-20201215_Web

This is the new Jeanne Gang (of StudioGang, the award-winning women's architectural firm) building at the mouth of the Chicago River as it connects with Lake Michigan. Formerly Vista Tower, it's been renamed the Chicago Regis, I'm guessing to make sure people know it's an important, elite address. It's a fascinating building, not just because of the color, but also with the open two floors designed to let the strong winds pass through the building and reduce swaying.