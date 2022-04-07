"Color 3" Photo Class: Autumn Trees

This week the photo course I'm taking (Color 3) focused on the color orange. In the course, each week we emphasize a different color. We prepare 3 - 4 images we think we have taken as far as we can in processing. Then our instructor and fellow students critique each other's choices (which we've printed on 8.5X11 photo paper). We then 'workshop' for a few hours to further edit, before printing in large format (where we can see very little mistake we might have made!). Last week was red, this week orange, next week yellow. Learning a ton!

Sorry I've become relatively inactive on the site -- I'm not taking many new images and spending a lot of time focused on the course. But if it weren't for 365, I would not have developed the 'readiness' for the course content to make sense!