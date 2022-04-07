Previous
"Color 3" Photo Class: Autumn Trees
"Color 3" Photo Class: Autumn Trees

This week the photo course I'm taking (Color 3) focused on the color orange. In the course, each week we emphasize a different color. We prepare 3 - 4 images we think we have taken as far as we can in processing. Then our instructor and fellow students critique each other's choices (which we've printed on 8.5X11 photo paper). We then 'workshop' for a few hours to further edit, before printing in large format (where we can see very little mistake we might have made!). Last week was red, this week orange, next week yellow. Learning a ton!
Sorry I've become relatively inactive on the site -- I'm not taking many new images and spending a lot of time focused on the course. But if it weren't for 365, I would not have developed the 'readiness' for the course content to make sense!
Taffy

Annie D
gorgeous Autumn colours - happiness :)
April 8th, 2022  
Cathy
Lovely color hues!
April 8th, 2022  
Diane
This is a beautiful photo, Taffy. It reminds me a little of Eliot Porter's work. The course sounds interesting and challenging--a bit over my head, I'm afraid, but looking forward to more of your images.
April 8th, 2022  
Taffy
@eudora Thank you! The courses I've been taking at the school would have been out of my skillset had it not been for the years on 365. I've learned so much already from this site that it's made it possible to go to this next step.
April 8th, 2022  
Lisa Poland
Beautiful!
April 8th, 2022  
