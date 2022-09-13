Previous
Nature Helps Deer Prepare for Winter by taffy
Nature Helps Deer Prepare for Winter

Deer are getting their winter coats, turning from brown to gray before our eyes. Bittersweet sign of summer's end.
13th September 2022

Taffy

gloria jones ace
Amazing capture with wonderful light, details, focus
September 19th, 2022  
