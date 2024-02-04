Previous
Sandhill Cranes Perform Aerobatics

This pair reminded me of the Thunderbird jet pilots performing dare devil stunts at the Chicago Air and Water Show. Or, they made me think of the flying crane version of walking hand in hand with a loved one. Or maybe, it was just a lucky shot!
Taffy

