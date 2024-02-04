Sign up
Photo 3077
Sandhill Cranes Perform Aerobatics
This pair reminded me of the Thunderbird jet pilots performing dare devil stunts at the Chicago Air and Water Show. Or, they made me think of the flying crane version of walking hand in hand with a loved one. Or maybe, it was just a lucky shot!
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4198
photos
362
followers
159
following
843% complete
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
3076
3077
Views
4
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
3rd February 2024 8:56am
Tags
wildlife
,
arizona
,
birding
,
whitewater_draw
,
ter-tucson
