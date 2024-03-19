Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3094
Quail #CouplesGoals
The quails were back this morning, this time with both the male and female parading up and down the patio wall. These have become my favorite birds over the past few days!
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Taffy
ace
@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365. I will continue to participate as I can't imagine not! 2013 Year 1 was about developing the habit of...
4215
photos
359
followers
158
following
847% complete
View this month »
3087
3088
3089
3090
3091
3092
3093
3094
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
main_album
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
19th March 2024 8:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
arizona
,
gambol_quail
,
tucsion
Kathy A
ace
I love that tuft sticking out of their head
March 20th, 2024
Diane
ace
Amazing photo! You must speak their language.
March 20th, 2024
Allison Williams
ace
How cute are they! I love them looking in opposite directions.
March 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close