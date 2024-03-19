Previous
Quail #CouplesGoals by taffy
Photo 3094

Quail #CouplesGoals

The quails were back this morning, this time with both the male and female parading up and down the patio wall. These have become my favorite birds over the past few days!
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

Taffy

Kathy A ace
I love that tuft sticking out of their head
March 20th, 2024  
Diane ace
Amazing photo! You must speak their language.
March 20th, 2024  
Allison Williams ace
How cute are they! I love them looking in opposite directions.
March 20th, 2024  
