Where Are You Going? by taffy
Photo 3097

Where Are You Going?

For fun, I heavily edited/processed the original photo of the two Gambel's Quail, just as the female decided to take off. With so many quail images now in hand (such fun and challenging birds!), I decided to have some fun with this one, using a combination of Lightroom, Photoshop, Topaz Impressions, and Color Efex. I have no idea if this is the exact order but think it was:
1. LR to do basic edits as I shoot in RAW
2. PS to do some adjustments to shadows and light, and remove some random branches on the sides
3. Topaz Impressions to make it mimic a painting
4. Color Efex for some reason but not sure which filters I ended up using -- I just randomly tried some and kept the ones I liked.
Definitely personally entertaining!
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Taffy

@taffy
2020, Year 8 on Project 365.
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful 'painting'!
March 26th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Neat processing!
March 26th, 2024  
