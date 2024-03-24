Where Are You Going?

For fun, I heavily edited/processed the original photo of the two Gambel's Quail, just as the female decided to take off. With so many quail images now in hand (such fun and challenging birds!), I decided to have some fun with this one, using a combination of Lightroom, Photoshop, Topaz Impressions, and Color Efex. I have no idea if this is the exact order but think it was:

1. LR to do basic edits as I shoot in RAW

2. PS to do some adjustments to shadows and light, and remove some random branches on the sides

3. Topaz Impressions to make it mimic a painting

4. Color Efex for some reason but not sure which filters I ended up using -- I just randomly tried some and kept the ones I liked.

Definitely personally entertaining!