02-09 - Poster Carnaval by talmon
02-09 - Poster Carnaval

No, not the Brazilian type of carnaval, but the variant in Limburg, The Netherlands. It starts 6 weeks before Easter Sunday. Checkout https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carnival_in_the_Netherlands.
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
Peter Dulis ace
colorful :)
February 9th, 2022  
