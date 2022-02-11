Previous
02-11 - Golden hour by talmon
43 / 365

02-11 - Golden hour

I was lucky today that during my 15k walk I was at this spot at 17.15. There is a watchtower that enabled me to go up and have this gorgeous outlook with the golden colors.
Jan Talmon

Peter Dulis ace
nice light
February 11th, 2022  
