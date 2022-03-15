Previous
03-15 - Plugs, bolts and nuts by talmon
03-15 - Plugs, bolts and nuts

Seen in a shop window in Roermond. The name of the shop: Moervast. Meaning: Solidly fixed with a nut. What they sell: nuts, bolts, plugs, screws, nails etc.
Jan Talmon

