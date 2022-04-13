Sign up
104 / 365
04-13 - Construction
Was looking for some metals with different texture.
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Tags
#b&w
