11-28 - Keep it safe by talmon
332 / 365

11-28 - Keep it safe

It's a rainy day. Time to try something inside. Due to the shiny surface, you see all kind of reflections from the stuff in our hallway.
28th November 2022 28th Nov 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Mags ace
LOL! Nice tri-pod I see! Cool shot with great reflections.
November 28th, 2022  
