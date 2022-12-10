Sign up
344 / 365
12-10 - Christmas decorations
Walked around our village to find some interesting Christmas decorations.
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Tags
chrismas
