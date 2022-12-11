Previous
12-11 - Scrooge festival Arcen by talmon
12-11 - Scrooge festival Arcen

Four hundred people in a small village in Limburg, the Netherlands, dress up as if it is London 1850.
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Mags ace
Cute capture! Dickens would be proud.
December 12th, 2022  
