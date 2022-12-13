Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
347 / 365
12-13 - A cold day
A cold day today. Just before sunset I took this one. The frost stayed all day.
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
413
photos
15
followers
22
following
95% complete
View this month »
340
341
342
343
344
345
346
347
Latest from all albums
342
343
344
65
66
345
346
347
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D600
Taken
13th December 2022 5:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
late afternoon
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close