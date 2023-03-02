Previous
Next
03-02 - Lunch by talmon
Photo 426

03-02 - Lunch

After a cycle trip in the "Pays de Herve" in Belgium I decided to take a small dish before heading home (by car). This is what I got when I ordered a sandwich. I passed the monastery where they make the Val Dieu beer.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
116% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise