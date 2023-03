03-03 - 0:00 AM

I'm attending a photography course at the ECI in Roermond. I heard this week that there will be an exhibition of work of all students, not only photography, but also goldsmithing, and ceramics. The theme will be "intense desires". I am considering to make a series of photo's representing desires 4 hours apart. The 8:00 AM will be the close-up of an espresso I posted on January 3rd. The 0:00 AM desire is to go to bed.